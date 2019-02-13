SBS Filipino

Mr Football continues to kick goals outside the pitch

SBS Filipino

One of the outreach programs of Elmer Bedia

Source: Supplied by Bedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2019 at 9:41am, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:06pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Self-proclaimed Mr Football, Elmer Lacknet Bedia fulfills his promise to give back to his hometown. Through his Elmer Lacknet Bedia Football Academy (ELBFA), he has been doing outreach programs to teach young boys to play football.

Published 14 February 2019 at 9:41am, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:06pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Bedia is the first Filipino to play football in an Australian League back in the '8os. 

We caught up with him to talk about his junior football training programs in the Philippines.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom