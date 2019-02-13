Mr Football continues to kick goals outside the pitch

Published 14 February 2019 at 9:41am, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:06pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Self-proclaimed Mr Football, Elmer Lacknet Bedia fulfills his promise to give back to his hometown. Through his Elmer Lacknet Bedia Football Academy (ELBFA), he has been doing outreach programs to teach young boys to play football.
Published 14 February 2019 at 9:41am, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:06pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Bedia is the first Filipino to play football in an Australian League back in the '8os.
We caught up with him to talk about his junior football training programs in the Philippines.