“Mrs Tourism Pageant” showcases Australia's amazing places

“Mrs Tourism Pageant”, being held in Australia for the first-time, aims to promote the many amazing places in the country as well as empower women.





Seven married women - mums and grandmas - will compete for the crown. The winner will represent Australia and compete with 30 accomplished married women from different countries.





Five of the seven Mrs Tourism Pageant candidates: (L-R) Olive Bandeleon, Evelyn Andalis, Desiree Segui, Olivia Rosete, Michelle Thong (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





And while the Mrs Tourism Pageant Australia candidates prepare for the pageant in Sydney on July 14, today we ask them which places in Australia they would want to showcase internationally and here are their answers.





1. Bondi Beach

Image

2. Blue Mountains

Blue Mountains (AV) Source: A Violata





3. Brisbane

Brisbane (Flickr Image) Source: Flickr Image





4. Great Barrier Reef

A supplied image of Australia's Great Barrier Reef as seen from above. (AAP) Source: AAP





5. Great Ocean Road

The Twelve Apostles as can be seen at Victoria's Great Ocean Road. (AAP) Source: AAP





6. Sydney including the City itself and the nearby Manly Beach

Sydney Opera House overlooking nearby suburb (AV) Source: SBS Filipino











7. Tasmania