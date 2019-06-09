“Mrs Tourism Pageant” showcases Australia's amazing places

SBS Filipino

Sydney Opera House

The iconic Sydney Opera House during Vivid Sydney 2012 Source: A. Violata

Published 9 June 2019 at 8:08pm, updated 10 June 2019 at 1:39pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With a country as huge as Australia, there's more to see than just the Sydney Opera House.

“Mrs Tourism Pageant”, being held in Australia for the first-time, aims to promote the many amazing places in the country as well as empower women. 

Seven married women - mums and grandmas - will compete for the crown. The winner will represent Australia and compete with 30 accomplished married women from different countries.

Mrs Tourism Pageant
Five of the seven Mrs Tourism Pageant candidates: (L-R) Olive Bandeleon, Evelyn Andalis, Desiree Segui, Olivia Rosete, Michelle Thong (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


And while the Mrs Tourism Pageant Australia candidates prepare for the pageant in Sydney on July 14, today we ask them which places in Australia they would want to showcase internationally and here are their answers.

1. Bondi Beach

Image

2. Blue Mountains

Blue Mountains
Blue Mountains (AV) Source: A Violata


3. Brisbane

Brisbane
Brisbane (Flickr Image) Source: Flickr Image


4. Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef
A supplied image of Australia's Great Barrier Reef as seen from above. (AAP) Source: AAP


5. Great Ocean Road

Great Ocean Road
The Twelve Apostles as can be seen at Victoria's Great Ocean Road. (AAP) Source: AAP


6. Sydney including the City itself and the nearby Manly Beach

Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera House overlooking nearby suburb (AV) Source: SBS Filipino


 

7. Tasmania

Hobart City
Hobart City (Hobart City) Source: Hobart City


