Mueller report finds no evidence of conspiracy

Robert Mueller's ((MULL-er)) report on Russian interference in the 2016 election has found President Donald Trump did not commit a crime but also does not exonerate him.
President Trump arriving at the white house after Mueller investigation concluded Source: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Published 27 March 2019 at 11:27am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Mueller report has found no evidence of conspiracy between President Donald Trump's Presidential campaign and Russia.
