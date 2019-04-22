Multiple attacks in Sri Lanka the worst violence since civil war ended

It was the deadliest violence the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.
Blood stains Church after blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. . Source: AAP
Published 23 April 2019 at 6:51am, updated 23 April 2019 at 6:53am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of bomb blasts that rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
