Multiple attacks in Sri Lanka the worst violence since civil war ended

Blood stains on a wall and on a statue at St Sebastians Church in Negombo, north of Colombo

Blood stains Church after blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. . Source: AAP

Published 23 April 2019 at 6:51am, updated 23 April 2019 at 6:53am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of bomb blasts that rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

It was the deadliest violence the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.

 

