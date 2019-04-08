Muslims, Jews the targets of most NSW hate crime

The study of hate crime patterns in New South Wales found more than 70 per cent of religiously-motivated crimes targeted Muslims with Jews the second most victimised group
A man is seen reading after prayer at the Lakemba Mosque in south west Sydney, Source: AAP
Published 9 April 2019 at 9:08am, updated 9 April 2019 at 9:10am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Police records of hate crime in Australia have been analysed for the first time by University of Sydney researchers
