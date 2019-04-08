SBS Filipino

Muslims, Jews the targets of most NSW hate crime

A man is seen reading after prayer at the Lakemba Mosque in south west Sydney,

A man is seen reading after prayer at the Lakemba Mosque in south west Sydney, Source: AAP

Published 9 April 2019 at 9:08am, updated 9 April 2019 at 9:10am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Ronald Manila
Police records of hate crime in Australia have been analysed for the first time by University of Sydney researchers

The study of hate crime patterns in New South Wales found more than 70 per cent of religiously-motivated crimes targeted Muslims with Jews the second most victimised group

