NAB bosses resign

It comes just days after the release of the banking royal commission's final report, in which both men received special criticism.
NAB's Andrew Thorburn has resigned as CEO and Managing Director Source: AAP
Published 8 February 2019 at 9:15am, updated 8 February 2019 at 9:22am
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two of National Australia Bank's (NAB) most senior figures, CEO Andrew Thorburn and Chairman Ken Henry, have announced their departures from the bank.
