NAPLAN results show good news for some, with room for improvement

Students at Holy Spirit Catholic College, Lakemba

education Source: AAP

Published 9 April 2019 at 9:14am, updated 9 April 2019 at 9:21am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Young Indigenous students have emerged as a success story with the release of the latest NAPLAN test results.

Experts say the findings should be celebrated, but there's a long way to go before the literacy and numeracy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous kids closes.

