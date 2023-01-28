National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

online dating

A national roundtable meeting has been held between dating app companies, government officials and police to address the currently limited online protections and stamp out sexual violence.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Dating app providers met with government and community stakeholders in Sydney to discuss what can be done to address concerning rates of sexual violence.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in Australia.
  • A report last year by the Australian Institute of Criminology found almost 75 per cent of respondents had been subjected to some form of sexual violence over the past five years.
  • Dating app giant Tinder launched a new safety feature this week, which includes safety guidelines that users must agree to before signing up to their service.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
APP PROTECTION RNF FILIPINO image

National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

SBS Filipino

28/01/202305:21
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The missing capsule is smaller than a 10 cent coin this diagram shows.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 28 January

apo4.jpg

How these Filipinos in Australia lend their time to serve those in need

dmw one.jpg

17-year-old suspect of slain OFW in Kuwait, now under police custody

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 CANBERRA

The first and the most recent Australians add their views to debate on Australia's path to the future