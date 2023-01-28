HIGHLIGHTS
- Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in Australia.
- A report last year by the Australian Institute of Criminology found almost 75 per cent of respondents had been subjected to some form of sexual violence over the past five years.
- Dating app giant Tinder launched a new safety feature this week, which includes safety guidelines that users must agree to before signing up to their service.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse
SBS Filipino
28/01/202305:21