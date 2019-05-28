SBS Filipino

National Reconciliation Week to focus on truth telling

A woman holds an Australian Aboriginal Flag

Source: AAP

Published 28 May 2019 at 11:21am, updated 28 May 2019 at 11:42am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
It's a week dedicated to reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

National Reconciliation Week is celebrated across Australia each year between 27 May and 3 June.

This year the focus is on truth telling and what role it can play in reconciliation.

