National Reconciliation Week to focus on truth telling

It's a week dedicated to reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Published 28 May 2019

National Reconciliation Week is celebrated across Australia each year between 27 May and 3 June.

This year the focus is on truth telling and what role it can play in reconciliation.