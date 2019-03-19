SBS Filipino

NBI nabs teenage suspect in a gruesome murder of 16-year-old girl

SBS Filipino

Cebu police headquarter

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 19 March 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 19 March 2019 at 1:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has nabbed a 17-year-old boy as prime suspect in a brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in Lapu-Lapu.

In other news in this week's  Balitang Bisayas, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) alarmed over frequent scheduled power interruption as Archbishop Jose Palma invokes Oratio Imperata for rain.; 27 special polling precints put up for inmates; Bus Rapid Transit still on target for opening in 2022; and despite El Niño, tropical depression Chedeng hits Cebu

