NBI nabs teenage suspect in a gruesome murder of 16-year-old girl

In other news in this week's Balitang Bisayas, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) alarmed over frequent scheduled power interruption as Archbishop Jose Palma invokes Oratio Imperata for rain.; 27 special polling precints put up for inmates; Bus Rapid Transit still on target for opening in 2022; and despite El Niño, tropical depression Chedeng hits Cebu
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 19 March 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 19 March 2019 at 1:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has nabbed a 17-year-old boy as prime suspect in a brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in Lapu-Lapu.
Published 19 March 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 19 March 2019 at 1:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share