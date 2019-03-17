New Blacktown university expected to make western Sydney the engine room in Sydney economy
Proposed university in Blacktown Source: Getty Images
Published 18 March 2019 at 9:50am, updated 20 March 2019 at 9:31am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The new planned Australian Catholic University in Blacktown (ACU) is expected to spur economic growth, in western Sydney, real estate agent Roderick Wright analyses.
Published 18 March 2019 at 9:50am, updated 20 March 2019 at 9:31am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share