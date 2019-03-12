SBS Filipino

New Boeing plane design under scrutiny after fatal crash

SBS Filipino

Wreckage of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 which crashed en route to Nairobi

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:58pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Boeing 737 MAX-8 is facing another round of scrutiny after it was involved in its second crash in six months.

Published 12 March 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:58pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This time, the same aircraft type belonged to Ethiopian Airlines  which crashed after an early-morning takeoff in the country's capital, killing everyone on board.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom