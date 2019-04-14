New generations work to keep Indigenous languages alive

Peel High students learning Gamilaraay Source: SBS
Published 14 April 2019 at 11:56am, updated 14 April 2019 at 11:58am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new generation of Indigenous Australians is working to keep its languages alive. Driven by a desire to maintain their culture, rising numbers of students are choosing to study Indigenous languages in their final years of high school.
