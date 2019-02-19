New integrity agency to target corruption in Australian sport

Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and gold medallist Kim Brennan at a press conference Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 2:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The government has announced a powerful new integrity monitor targeting doping, match-fixing and betting-corruption in Australian sport.
