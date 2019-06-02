SBS Filipino

New Labor frontbench team announced

Labor leader Anthony Albanese unveils shadow cabinet in Sydney

Labor leader Anthony Albanese unveils shadow cabinet in Sydney

Published 3 June 2019 at 8:25am, updated 3 June 2019 at 8:29am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The federal opposition has revealed its frontbench make-up as it prepares to take up the fight to the newly re-elected government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

As this report shows, the shadow cabinet announcement sets the scene for some intense political battles to come over the next three years.

　

