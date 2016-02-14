SBS Filipino

New language, new friends - a country town's settlement plan

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_473220.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 1:04pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Moving to a country where you don't speak the language can be a daunting experience, especially if you're from a major city and heading to a small town. So a community in southern New South Wales is helping migrant women improve their English - and make new friends along the way. New Friends and English Group, Leeton NSW (SBS)

Published 14 February 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 1:04pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January