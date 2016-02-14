New language, new friends - a country town's settlement plan

Published 14 February 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 1:04pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Moving to a country where you don't speak the language can be a daunting experience, especially if you're from a major city and heading to a small town. So a community in southern New South Wales is helping migrant women improve their English - and make new friends along the way. New Friends and English Group, Leeton NSW (SBS)
