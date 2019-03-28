SBS Filipino

New president aims to spread PCC-NSW wings

Alric Bulseco, right, in a discussion with a Consular officer

Published 28 March 2019 at 11:18am, updated 28 March 2019 at 11:33am
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

The newly-elected President of the Philippine Community Council - NSW, the state's biggest federation of community associations, wants to explore collaborative projects with different ethnic community groups.

Alric Bulseco, who has been vice president of the group  for ten consecutive groups, admits that it needs the support of other communities for the Filipino community to have more public influence.

Other highlights of the interview

  • The Philippine Community Council-NSW is a collegiate body. The decision of  the body, the majority,  is the decision of PCC.
  • The President only manages the PCC-NSW. Alric Bulseco wants the affiliate organisations to get more involved in the PCC affairs, including participation of affiliate representatives in board meetings.
  • PCC not a social club. Officers  are ‘compassionate and passionate volunteers’ 
  • PCC will remain apolitical
  • PCC will continue their two regular annual activities -- Independence Grand Ball and Philippine Pasko Festival
