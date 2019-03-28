New president aims to spread PCC-NSW wings

Alric Bulseco, who has been vice president of the group for ten consecutive groups, admits that it needs the support of other communities for the Filipino community to have more public influence.
Other highlights of the interview
- The Philippine Community Council-NSW is a collegiate body. The decision of the body, the majority, is the decision of PCC.
- The President only manages the PCC-NSW. Alric Bulseco wants the affiliate organisations to get more involved in the PCC affairs, including participation of affiliate representatives in board meetings.
- PCC not a social club. Officers are ‘compassionate and passionate volunteers’
- PCC will remain apolitical
- PCC will continue their two regular annual activities -- Independence Grand Ball and Philippine Pasko Festival