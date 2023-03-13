New Tourism Attache to boost promotion of the Philippines' surfing and diving spots to Australians

Key Points
- Australians are the top tourists in the Philippines in terms of surfing and diving spots.
- The new Tourism Attache to Australia aims to boost tourism between Australia and the Philippines with increased flights.
- The new campaign, Bisita Be My Guest, aims to encourage OFWs and Filipinos abroad to bring home a friend to experience Philippine culture.
Bagong Tourism Attache, palalakasin ang promosyon sa Australia ng mga diving at surfing spots ng Pilipinas
SBS Filipino
13/03/202316:47