New Tourism Attache to boost promotion of the Philippines' surfing and diving spots to Australians

Philippine Tourism Attache’ to Australia Purificacion Molintas laid initial plans to boost tourism in the country.

Key Points
  • Australians are the top tourists in the Philippines in terms of surfing and diving spots.
  • The new Tourism Attache to Australia aims to boost tourism between Australia and the Philippines with increased flights.
  • The new campaign, Bisita Be My Guest, aims to encourage OFWs and Filipinos abroad to bring home a friend to experience Philippine culture.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Bagong Tourism Attache, palalakasin ang promosyon sa Australia ng mga diving at surfing spots ng Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

13/03/202316:47
Mga Australyano, pangatlo sa nangungunang turista sa Pilipinas

