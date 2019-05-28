SBS Filipino

Newly-elected parliament faces a lack of ethnic diversity

Former Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Soutphommasane

Published 28 May 2019 at 10:06am, updated 29 May 2019 at 9:22am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The newly-elected federal parliament may have a record number of female MPs but it is likely to have fewer MPs born overseas than the last.

The lack of ethnic diversity has sparked calls for controversial candidate citizenship requirements to be scrapped.

