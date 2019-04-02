SBS Filipino

Noli me Tangere cast shares drama on stage

Noli me Tangere: the musical cast

Published 2 April 2019 at 12:58pm, updated 2 April 2019 at 1:04pm
By Ronald Manila
We caught up with at least four performers of "Noli me Tangere: the Musical," who share their experiences.

Surprisingly, no-one knew about Jose Rizal and, let alone read his novel, Noli Me Tangere, until this production came along.

