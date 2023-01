Koh's video-based practice reflects her interest in identity and familiar and unfamiliar places. This has previously resulted in Bugtong Bugtong and Illness, Death and Burial in the Southern Philippines with Special Reference to the Tausug II.











The Freedman Foundation Travelling Scholarship Exhibition 2016 is co-presented by the Freedman Foundation, the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) and UNSW Galleries.