One in 6 Australian women abused before they turn 15: AIHW

Cynthia Huynh was physically abused as a child Source: SBS
Published 5 June 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young, Dubravka Voloder
Presented by Maridel Martinez
One in six Australian women, and one in nine men, have experienced physical or sexual abuse before the age of 15. Those are among the findings from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Family, domestic and sexual violence in Australia 2019 report, which has shed light on statistics surrounding family, domestic and sexual violence.
