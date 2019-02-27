SBS Filipino

'Painful news': the Vatican's response to George Pell's conviction

reads a statement on the sentence in the first instance against Australian Cardinal George Pell

Alessandro Gisotti of the Holy See Press Office Source: Getty Images

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:54pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 5:03pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Vatican has described George Pell’s conviction as 'painful news', with Pope Francis confirming ‘precautionary measures’ already taken against the Cardinal will continue. That includes a ban on him having contact with children. But advocates for abuse victims say there’s no reason to wait for his appeal to be heard to kick him out of the church

