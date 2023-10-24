Parents play a significant role in shaping Filipino Beauty Queens in Australia

Little Beauty Queens of Australia.jpg

[L-R] Little Miss Philippine-Australia 2023 Cataleya Caygill, Little Miss Philippines Princess 2023 Maria Hall and Chloe Lofthouse Little Miss Philippines-Australia 2022. Source: Marilou Caygill/ Jane Estorque/Beth Lofthouse

As parents, the best thing to do is to support your child, advice given by parents whose children have been crowned as young Beauty Queens in Australia.

Key Points
  • Beth Lofthouse, Chloe's mother, decided to enter her into pageants and charity events because she used to be shy at first.
  • Marilou Caygill's whole family fully supports their daughter Cataleya after noticing her interest in pageantry and modeling.
  • Jane Estorque, having grown up in a loving family, poured her support into her daughter Maria Hall until she saw the potential in pageantry and charity work.
Besides beauty pageants, Little Miss Philippines-Australia 2023 Cataleya Caygill, Little Miss Philippines Princess 2023 Maria Hall, and Little Miss Philippines-Australia 2022 Chloe Lofthouse are actively involved in charity events to help those in need.
Photographer
Cataleya Caygill and their family hailed from Tacloban Leyte. Source: Marilou Caygill by Titan Carreon Photography Credit: Emmanuel Titan Carreon
At a young age, the children willingly participate in Fiesta Kultura and other Filipino community events here in Australia, wearing their national attire to showcase the rich Filipino culture.

These children are not only excellent in ramp and stage performances, as their parents revealed they also have high grades in their classes and actively participate in extracurricular activities in their respective schools.

"The young Beauty Queens are hopeful that the time will come when they will also bring honour not only to their parents but also to the Philippines and the entire Filipino community here in Australia through their pageant endeavors.

In turn, their parents have promised to continue supporting their children until they achieve their dreams in life.
