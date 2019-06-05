Pell appeal hears it was "impossible" for him to assault boys

The cardinal is appealing his conviction for abusing the boys when he was Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s.
Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2019 at 8:53am, updated 6 June 2019 at 8:56am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Victorian court has been told it was ‘impossible’ for George Pell to have sexually abused two choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral.
Published 6 June 2019 at 8:53am, updated 6 June 2019 at 8:56am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share