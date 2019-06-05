SBS Filipino

Pell appeal hears it was "impossible" for him to assault boys

Cardinal George Pell leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria. He is appealing his conviction for sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s

Source: AAP

Published 6 June 2019 at 8:53am, updated 6 June 2019 at 8:56am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
A Victorian court has been told it was ‘impossible’ for George Pell to have sexually abused two choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The cardinal is appealing his conviction for abusing the boys when he was Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s.

 

