PH Election: Preparations underway for Overseas Absentee Voting in Australia

Highlights The final check and sealing of vote-counting machines is open to Filipinos from 9:20 am on 7 April

Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV) is open from 10 April until 9 May

OAV ballots will be accepted until 7 pm AEST 9 May 2022

Vote-counting machines will undergo a final check and will be sealed on 7 April at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra.





How to send your vote: A postal voting guide for overseas voters

1. Ballots will be sent by post to all registered overseas voters.





2. Check the contents of your postal voting packet. It should contain a ballot envelope addressed to the SBRCG, an official ballot (automated), a paper seal, an instructional guide and a return stamp.





3. Use a black ballpen or sign pen to fill out the ballot. Fully shade the circle beside the candidate(s) of your choice. Do not use highlighters, pencils, or light-coloured pens to shade the ovals.





4. You can vote for 1 candidate for President, 1 for Vice President, up to 12 Senators and 1 Party List group. If you vote for more than the allowed number of candidates per position, your vote will be invalid.





5. Do not put any other marks on the ballot, especially on the timing marks, and place the accomplished ballot inside the ballot envelope addressed to SBRCG. Make sure you do not crumple or damage the ballot.





6. Write your full name clearly and affix your signature in the space provided on the upper left portion of the ballot envelope,





7. Seal the ballot envelope using self-adhesive tape found on the flap. Affix the paper seal on top of the envelope flap. Paste the stamp on the ballot envelope.





8. Send back the ballot envelope early to ensure that it will be received by the SBRCG before 9 May 2022 7:00 pm, Philippine time. You may personally drop the accomplished ballot in the designated dropbox at the address indicated on the envelope before 9 May 2022, 7:00 pm, Philippine time.











