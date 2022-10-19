SBS Filipino

PH Embassy in Canberra honours former Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson

SBS Filipino

amba.JPG

PH Embassy in Canberra hosted lunch for former Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 8:57am, updated 14 minutes ago at 9:50am
By Daniel Marc Delana
Source: SBS

Daniel Delena reports updates on the Philippine Embassy in Australia, the construction of the ACT light rail and the launching of a new book by a Filipino-Australian author.

Published 20 October 2022 at 8:57am, updated 14 minutes ago at 9:50am
By Daniel Marc Delana
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The contribution of former Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson was honoured at the lunch event hosted by Philippine Embassy in Australia.
  • Filipino-Australian and Palanca awardee writer Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick launched her book entitled Shadowed Garden 'Salamisim ng Gunamgunam' which is a collection of poetry that reflects human experience of love, suffering and environmental connection.
  • The second installment of AC light rail has started construction that will take two years to finish. This will connect London Circuit to CBD.
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Related Content

PH Embassy to hold Mobile Consular Mission in Perth this November

PH Consulate in Melbourne plans to make consular outreach in South Australia twice a year

Share

Latest podcast episodes

lady collage 2.jpg

‘I live alone so I evacuated:’ Senior citizen in Shepparton fears flood will worsen

ph house.jpg

Part of the Philippine House in Shepparton inundated by floodwaters

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 19 October

Black guy sits alone in cafe suffering from racial discrimination

'It doesn't have to be like this' the stigma around mental health