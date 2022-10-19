PH Embassy in Canberra honours former Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson

Highlights
- The contribution of former Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson was honoured at the lunch event hosted by Philippine Embassy in Australia.
- Filipino-Australian and Palanca awardee writer Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick launched her book entitled Shadowed Garden 'Salamisim ng Gunamgunam' which is a collection of poetry that reflects human experience of love, suffering and environmental connection.
- The second installment of AC light rail has started construction that will take two years to finish. This will connect London Circuit to CBD.
