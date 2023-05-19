PH President Bongbong Marcos and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discuss defense and trade relations

penny wong bbm.jpg

Penny Wong, Senator and Foreign Minister of Australia, visited the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. Credit: Presidential Communications Office

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Philippines to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Key Points
  • The PHILIPPINE-AUSTRALIAN FRIENDSHIP DAY will be celebrated on May 22nd.
  • Australia and the Philippines plan to elevate their relationship from Comprehensive Partnership to Strategic Partnership.
  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and discussed issues such as the South China Sea, defense, trade, and others.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
SHIRLEY - PENNY WONG image

Defense at trade, tinalakay sa pulong ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

SBS Filipino

19/05/202310:31
