PH President Bongbong Marcos and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discuss defense and trade relations

Key Points
- The PHILIPPINE-AUSTRALIAN FRIENDSHIP DAY will be celebrated on May 22nd.
- Australia and the Philippines plan to elevate their relationship from Comprehensive Partnership to Strategic Partnership.
- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and discussed issues such as the South China Sea, defense, trade, and others.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Defense at trade, tinalakay sa pulong ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong
SBS Filipino
19/05/202310:31