PhilHealth to hire fraud investigators

PhilHealth has filed adminsitrative charges against 38 mid level managers and employees in relation to ghost claims for dialysis patients Source: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images
Published 7 June 2019 at 3:00pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
PhilHealth says it will hire 130 fraud investigators and a dozen lawyers to ensure that the agency remains free from irregularities amid the recent scandal and in preparation for the implementation of Universal Health Care Law.
