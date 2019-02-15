SBS Filipino

Philippine journalist and Duterte critic's arrest part of a pattern, say advocates

file photo

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation Source: AAP

Published 15 February 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 4:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A prominent Philippine journalist accused of cyber-libel has been released on bail a day after her arrest, in a case freedom of speech advocates are describing as persecution.

 Maria Ressa is the CEO of web news site Rappler that has criticised the policies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

