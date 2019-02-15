Philippine journalist and Duterte critic's arrest part of a pattern, say advocates

Maria Ressa is the CEO of web news site Rappler that has criticised the policies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation Source: AAP
Published 15 February 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 4:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A prominent Philippine journalist accused of cyber-libel has been released on bail a day after her arrest, in a case freedom of speech advocates are describing as persecution.
