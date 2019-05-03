SBS Filipino

Philippine-made Hybrid Electric Train makes travel faster and environmentally friendly

Philippine made hybrid electric train, environmentally friendly

Trail run starts May 6 from Calamba to Alabang Source: DOST Philippines Facebook Page

Published 3 May 2019
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has built the first Philippine-made hybrid electric train. Working with Philippine National Railways (PNR), it aims to ease traffic congestion to those traveling from Calamba to Alabang. It will not only make travel faster and cheaper and it also makes the daily commute more environmentally friendly. DOST's Pablo Acuin tells us more.

