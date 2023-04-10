Philippines' 106-year-old tattoo artist, Apo Whang-od, is Vogue's oldest cover star

Key Points Filipina tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od, has been described as the 'last mambabatok' from the Kalinga tribe in the Philippines' Cordillera mountains.

The 106-year-old Whang-Od is Vogue's oldest cover star, appearing in the magazine's April issue.

Whang-Od practices and is a keeper of a thousand-year-old tattoo practice.

Vogue Philippines selected Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, for their April issue. In an interview with CNN, the magazine's editor-in-chief Bea Valdes said: "We felt she represented our ideals of what is beautiful about our Filipino culture.




