Philippines' 106-year-old tattoo artist, Apo Whang-od, is Vogue's oldest cover star

Apo Whang-od.jpg

At 106 years old, Apo Whang-Od from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest-ever cover model. Credit: Twitter / Vogue Philippines

Indigenous tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od, who turned 106 in February, is now the oldest woman to have appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Key Points
  • Filipina tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od, has been described as the 'last mambabatok' from the Kalinga tribe in the Philippines' Cordillera mountains.
  • The 106-year-old Whang-Od is Vogue's oldest cover star, appearing in the magazine's April issue.
  • Whang-Od practices and is a keeper of a thousand-year-old tattoo practice.
Vogue Philippines selected Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, for their April issue. In an interview with CNN, the magazine's editor-in-chief Bea Valdes said: "We felt she represented our ideals of what is beautiful about our Filipino culture.

"We believe that the concept of beauty needs to evolve, and include diverse and inclusive faces and forms. What we hope to speak about is the beauty of humanity."
