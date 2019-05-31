Philippines ships back rubbish to Canada

Demonstrators hold placards while lying down on the road during a protest at the Canadian Embassy in Makati (file photo) Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Published 31 May 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 3:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Environmental Groups have closely monitored the return of 69 containers filled with rubbish from Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to Canada. The Department of Justice says it’s looking into the liability of the company responsible for illegally shipping the rubbish from Canada since 2013.
Published 31 May 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 3:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share