SBS Filipino

Philippines ships back rubbish to Canada

SBS Filipino

The protest, led by the Eco Waste Coalition group, demanded the return of Canada's overstaying waste in the country.

Demonstrators hold placards while lying down on the road during a protest at the Canadian Embassy in Makati (file photo) Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 3:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Environmental Groups have closely monitored the return of 69 containers filled with rubbish from Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to Canada. The Department of Justice says it’s looking into the liability of the company responsible for illegally shipping the rubbish from Canada since 2013.

Published 31 May 2019 at 2:48pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 3:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom