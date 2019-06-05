SBS Filipino

Pinoy students share their love for travel

SBS Filipino

exploring places around Victoria

sharing their love for travel and food through their travel vlog Source: supplied Filotravels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 6 June 2019 at 11:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino students in Melbourne who love to explore new places share their latest adventures through their travel vlog Filotravels. Kimberly Clemencio and Phoebe Lao share their stories.

Published 5 June 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 6 June 2019 at 11:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom