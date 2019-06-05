Pinoy students share their love for travel

sharing their love for travel and food through their travel vlog Source: supplied Filotravels
Published 5 June 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 6 June 2019 at 11:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipino students in Melbourne who love to explore new places share their latest adventures through their travel vlog Filotravels. Kimberly Clemencio and Phoebe Lao share their stories.
