PinoyInMelbourneStory: X Factor's Mary Ann Van Der Horst

Everything seems to fall in place for artist Mary Ann Van Der Horst since moving to Melbourne. Officially considering herself a 'recording artist' after releasing two new songs under Alpha records, Mary Ann is at the top of her game.





After a brief exposure in X Factor Australia, Mary Ann rose to fame and became one of the most requested Filipino artists in corporate events and functions across the city. The 15-minute fame in the said TV show also paved the way for numerous concerts around the world. Mary Ann cannot contain the joy in her heart.“Very happy. I thought di ito mangyayari. Nagulat ako.. may gusto palang kumuha sa akin."











Juggling to manage her singing gigs and regular work at an aged care facility, Mary Ann is also a devoted wife to her husband.





Six years ago when she made a daring move to migrate to Australia to live with her husband. No idea of what's ahead, Mary Ann recalls the first time she stepped at the Melbourne airport. "Excited ako kasi makikita ko yung husband ko. Marami akong iniisip na.. Ano kayang mangyayari sa akin. Mixed emotions."





During her first year in Australia, Mary Ann and her husband would stay up late going to pubs just to join open mic sessions hoping that her talent would be noticed.





Mary Ann Van Der Horst singing in one of her acoustic gigs. Source: Mary Ann Van Der Horst





For Mary Ann, Melbourne is no doubt a great place to live as she prefers a slow-paced lifestyle. She also loves how Melburnians are kind and welcoming to other cultures.





She describes Melbourne as, "beautiful at mahirap.. Kasi pagwala kang pera sa Melbourne wala kang bahay. And you have to work hard to have money."





She will never forget Melbourne as this is where her life changed. "Melbourne is my place pala. Na-appreciate nila ang talent ko dito sa Melbourne. And yung work masaya ako, marami akong na meet na people. Great opportunities here."





After the successful release of her 2 singles 'kahit kailan' and 'magmamahal, masasaktan', she will head to California to appear in a birthday party then will fly to Europe this November to perform at her scheduled concert tours.





The singer is set to visit Milan and Florence Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and tentatively UK.











