Plain language from healthcare professionals can improve patient health

Highlights Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show six out of 10 Australians have low health literacy

The Centre for Culture, Ethnicity and Health is asking health professionals to think about the language they use.

Health professionals avoided using the term "gestational diabetes" and instead called it "diabetes in pregnancy".

Health experts say it's a simple move that will help improve health outcomes for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.























'it's important to engage with people from different backgrounds and learn how they talk about health.' says Natalija Nesvadba, manager of multicultural services at Mercy Health.











