Plans for new coal-powered plant stir unrest

Energy

Liddell power station in Muswellbrook, in the NSW Hunter Valley Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:20pm
By Amelia Dunn, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Internal divisions within the Government are again in the spotlight following proposals to construct new coal-fired power plants. It comes as six National MPs demand their leader take immediate action to bring on a vote on the Coalition's energy laws.

