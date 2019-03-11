Plans for new coal-powered plant stir unrest

Coal-powered electric plant in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 11 March 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 10:59am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Internal divisions within the Government are again in the spotlight following proposals to construct new coal-fired power plants. It comes as six National MPs demand their leader take immediate action to bring on a vote on the Coalition's energy laws.
