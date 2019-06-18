Plastic barter store in Cebu accepts plastic waste in exchange for goods

This store in Cebu encourages people to keep their city clean by bringing plastic trash to the shop and trade them for food items or other goods. Source: 12 Baskets Movement
Published 18 June 2019 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
A plastic barter store in Cebu lets people bring their plastic waste and exchange it for food items, clothing, soap, new slippers or school supplies. The store accepts any kind of plastic waste including plastic bags, junk food wrappers, and shampoo sachets and bottles.
