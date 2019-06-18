SBS Filipino

Plastic barter store in Cebu accepts plastic waste in exchange for goods

SBS Filipino

Plastic barter store in Cebu

This store in Cebu encourages people to keep their city clean by bringing plastic trash to the shop and trade them for food items or other goods. Source: 12 Baskets Movement

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2019 at 11:56am, updated 26 June 2019 at 1:54pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A plastic barter store in Cebu lets people bring their plastic waste and exchange it for food items, clothing, soap, new slippers or school supplies. The store accepts any kind of plastic waste including plastic bags, junk food wrappers, and shampoo sachets and bottles.

Published 18 June 2019 at 11:56am, updated 26 June 2019 at 1:54pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom