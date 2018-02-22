SBS Filipino

Playgroups are good for parents and children

playgroup

Mothers and children in a playgroup Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:52pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 12:01pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Playgroups are amazing for children. They can have fun, make friends and develop social and language skills. But parents can get a lot from them too, especially if they're new to Australia.

