Pledges and pitches by politicians ahead of Budget 2019

The Opposition Leader Bill Shorten during a visit to the ‘Repurpose It’ recycling facility in Epping, Melbourne, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

tours the Repurpose It recycling plant in Epping, March 31, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 1 April 2019 at 8:31am, updated 1 April 2019 at 8:34am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Reducing power bills for almost four million low income Australians has emerged as one of Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's key pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday's Budget.

Election promises have also been made by Labor, pledging to reduce plastic waste and appoint more women to high positions

