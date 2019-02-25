PM adamant Australia will meet emissions targets

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen PM adamant Australia will meet emissions targetsPlay04:53SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.96MB)Published 26 February 2019 at 9:59am, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:24amPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Government has announced a two billion dollar climate change package to meet the 2030 emissions reduction target.Published 26 February 2019 at 9:59am, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:24amPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe fund will work with farmers, small businesses and remote Indigenous communities to achieve its objective.But the Opposition says it will scrap the fund, should it win the election.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom