SBS Filipino

PM adamant Australia will meet emissions targets

SBS Filipino

: Water vapor rising from the lignite-fired power station (AAP)

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2019 at 9:59am, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:24am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Government has announced a two billion dollar climate change package to meet the 2030 emissions reduction target.

Published 26 February 2019 at 9:59am, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:24am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fund will work with farmers, small businesses and remote Indigenous communities to achieve its objective.

But the Opposition says it will scrap the fund, should it win the election.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom