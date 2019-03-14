SBS Filipino

PM announces election vows for Perth

PM Scott Morrison

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison during a media conference. Source: AAP

Published 14 March 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 2:27pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces twin measures for Perth residents -- a $96million transport infrastructure and $4 million women's shelter.

In other Perth news, Premier Mark McGowan promises WA budget will ease household financial pressure; WA government  axes deal with wave power company; and  Man furious after facing fine for parking in his own driveway.

