PM promotes Linda Reynolds as two senior ministers confirm departure

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2019 at 9:29am, updated 4 March 2019 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two federal ministers have announced their retirement ahead of the next election. Liberal MP's Christopher Pyne and Steve Ciobo add to a growing list of ministers who won't re-contest their seats.
