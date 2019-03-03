SBS Filipino

PM promotes Linda Reynolds as two senior ministers confirm departure

SBS Filipino

Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2019 at 9:29am, updated 4 March 2019 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two federal ministers have announced their retirement ahead of the next election. Liberal MP's Christopher Pyne and Steve Ciobo add to a growing list of ministers who won't re-contest their seats.

Published 4 March 2019 at 9:29am, updated 4 March 2019 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom