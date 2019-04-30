Police absentee voting starts for May elections

In other Visayan news, ten of thousands attend the "Kadaugan sa Mactan” o “Tagumpay sa Mactan” held at Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu; Bus and mini-bus can pass through the underpass being built to avoid Cebu South Coastal Road;Papal Ambassador to the Philippines advise youth not to be enslaved by mobile phones; and Public Employment Service Office (PESO) accepts scholarship applications.
Published 30 April 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 30 April 2019 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
The three-day Absentee voting for police in the Visayas started yesterday. This comes as eight police in Talamban Police Station face "police brutality" caught on video which has gone viral.
