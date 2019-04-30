SBS Filipino

Police absentee voting starts for May elections

SBS Filipino

Policemen march in a review of troops during the 117th police anniversary celebration at the national headquarters in Manila

Source: Getty Imgaes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 April 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 30 April 2019 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The three-day Absentee voting for police in the Visayas started yesterday. This comes as eight police in Talamban Police Station face "police brutality" caught on video which has gone viral.

Published 30 April 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 30 April 2019 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In other Visayan news, ten of thousands attend the "Kadaugan sa Mactan” o “Tagumpay sa Mactan”  held at Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu; Bus and mini-bus can pass through the underpass being built to avoid Cebu South Coastal Road;Papal Ambassador to the Philippines advise youth not to be enslaved by mobile phones;  and  Public Employment Service Office (PESO) accepts scholarship applications.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom