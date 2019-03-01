Police interview with Pell revealed

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 1 March 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 4:41pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time the moment Cardinal George Pell was confronted with allegations leveled against him over the sexual abuse of two choir boys can be shown. In a police interview conducted with Pell in Rome in 2016, he labels the accusations a “load of absolute and disgraceful rubbish”.
Published 1 March 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 4:41pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share