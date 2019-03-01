SBS Filipino

Police interview with Pell revealed

SBS Filipino

file photo

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 4:41pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For the first time the moment Cardinal George Pell was confronted with allegations leveled against him over the sexual abuse of two choir boys can be shown. In a police interview conducted with Pell in Rome in 2016, he labels the accusations a “load of absolute and disgraceful rubbish”.

Published 1 March 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 4:41pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom