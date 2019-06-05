SBS Filipino

Police raids on ABC spark press freedom fears

The ABC's Editorial Director Craig McMurtrie speaks to the media as the ABC building was being raided by federal police officers.

Craig McMurtie, Editorial Director of the ABC, speaks to members of the media outside the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 6 June 2019 at 8:39am, updated 6 June 2019 at 8:43am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Raids by Australian Federal Police on media organisations have continued, raising questions about press freedom in Australia.

There were dramatic scenes when officers arrived at the A-B-C’s Sydney headquarters accompanied by I-T technicians.

