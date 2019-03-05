Police seize P190M worth of shabu in Cebu

In other news, the Education Department urges schools to make graduation rites simple, as Cebu City gives "graduation subsidy" to all public elementary and high school students; Department of Social Welfare and Development warns electoral candidates they have no authority over its programs: Land Transportation Officer will nab cars with sirens and blinkers; Cebu Governor orders strict implementation of fire inspection
Cebu Police have confiscated 28 kilos of shabu worth nearly P200 million on Sunday.
