SBS Filipino

Police seize P190M worth of shabu in Cebu

SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2019 at 10:14am, updated 26 March 2019 at 12:42pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cebu Police have confiscated 28 kilos of shabu worth nearly P200 million on Sunday.

Published 6 March 2019 at 10:14am, updated 26 March 2019 at 12:42pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In other news, the Education Department urges schools to make graduation rites simple, as Cebu City gives "graduation subsidy" to all public elementary and high school students;  Department of Social Welfare and Development warns electoral candidates they have no authority over its programs: Land Transportation Officer will nab cars with sirens and blinkers; Cebu Governor orders strict implementation of  fire inspection

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom