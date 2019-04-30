SBS Filipino

Poll shed light on attitudes to immigration

A majority of Australians welcome immigration as a benefit to the nation.

Published 30 April 2019 at 12:21pm, updated 30 April 2019 at 2:51pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Ronald Manila
With Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten clashing in the first leaders' debate of the election, an exclusive poll for S-B-S News has shed more light on voters' views on immigration.

While another shows the gap between Liberal and Labor is tightening.

