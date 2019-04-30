SBS Filipino

Postnatal Depression more than double the risk for parents of premature babies

29 Week Premature Twins are Held Together with Skin to Skin By Mother in Hospital in the NICU

NICU premature twins are both held by mother on chest in NICU. Source: Moment RF

Published 1 May 2019 at 9:49am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

New research reveals that parents of very-preterm babies are 2.5 times more likely to suffer postnatal depression. Miracle Babies Founder Melinda Cruz tells us the importance of raising awareness for families to know that they can access support and services.

In Australia, over 27,000 babies are born premature and 1,000 babies lose their fight for life each year.

Parents of preterm and sick babies face many challenges and as a result are 2.5 times more likely to suffer postnatal depression. When babies are born prior to 30 weeks (very preterm), one in five parents still experience depression and anxiety six months after birth.

Mothers and fathers face different stressors following a preterm birth. With less awareness and research into the challenges faced by fathers, they lack proper support or insight into their trauma. Subsequently, more than a third (36%) of fathers to very preterm babies experience high rates of depression, while one in two (47%) suffer from elevated anxiety levels.

