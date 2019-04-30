Postnatal Depression more than double the risk for parents of premature babies

In Australia, over 27,000 babies are born premature and 1,000 babies lose their fight for life each year.
Parents of preterm and sick babies face many challenges and as a result are 2.5 times more likely to suffer postnatal depression. When babies are born prior to 30 weeks (very preterm), one in five parents still experience depression and anxiety six months after birth.
Mothers and fathers face different stressors following a preterm birth. With less awareness and research into the challenges faced by fathers, they lack proper support or insight into their trauma. Subsequently, more than a third (36%) of fathers to very preterm babies experience high rates of depression, while one in two (47%) suffer from elevated anxiety levels.